Operation Football Week 2: Valley View at Milton Union

Operation Football

WEST MILTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Milton Union starts off with a trick play, a fake punt on the 4th and 2 as junior Blake Brumbaugh takes the snaps and throws a first down pass to fellow junior wideout Cooper Brown.

That play leads to this huge touchdown pass from junior quarterback Nate Morter, rewarding Brumbaugh for the touchdown catch and a 7-0 Bulldog lead.

It was all the Bulldogs in the first quarter as junior linebacker Connor Yates tackles the Spartans running back for a loss on 4th and 2.

Milton Union was driving again but the game was delayed. Bulldogs narrowly beat the Spartans 26-22.

