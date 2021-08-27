Operation Football Week 2: Springfield Shawnee at Eaton

Operation Football

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EATON, Ohio (WDTN) — This Springfield Shawnee at Eaton game started out 90 minutes late due to weather, but that didn’t damper anyone’s spirit.

Second quarter starts without either team scoring, but that wouldn’t last — Eagles hit the big play and Aiden Williams bounces outside, skips through a tackle, and he’s gone … 52 yards for the score and Eaton up 7-0.

Braves would try to answer, Gideon Davis breaks off a big gain into Eaton territory. But the Eagles would hold and when they get the ball back, Williams does a near repeat of early with an 18 yard gain.

This drive would go over very well, third down inside the 20 — Brock Ebright finds Josh Martin for the 11 yard touchdown. Eaton up 14-0 at that point.

The Eagles beat the Braves 28-7.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More from Operation Football

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

BestReviews

More BestReviews

Latest News Videos

NYC tries to lure tourists with Times Square ferris wheel

Dramatic video shows deputy use defibrillator to save student who collapsed at Tampa school

Dramatic video shows deputy use defibrillator to save student who collapsed at Tampa school

Dayton man from Afghanistan shares story, desperately wants to get family to safety

Human trafficking raid leads to 102 arrests

Children as Covid long haulers: Suburban family shares story of boy's long fight with the virus

More News