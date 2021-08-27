Operation Football Week 2: Springfield Shawnee at Eaton

EATON, Ohio (WDTN) — This Springfield Shawnee at Eaton game started out 90 minutes late due to weather, but that didn’t damper anyone’s spirit.

Second quarter starts without either team scoring, but that wouldn’t last — Eagles hit the big play and Aiden Williams bounces outside, skips through a tackle, and he’s gone … 52 yards for the score and Eaton up 7-0.

Braves would try to answer, Gideon Davis breaks off a big gain into Eaton territory. But the Eagles would hold and when they get the ball back, Williams does a near repeat of early with an 18 yard gain.

This drive would go over very well, third down inside the 20 — Brock Ebright finds Josh Martin for the 11 yard touchdown. Eaton up 14-0 at that point.

The Eagles beat the Braves 28-7.