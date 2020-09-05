Operation Football Week 2: Springfield at Centerville

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – There was a nice, socially distanced crowd at Centerville Stadium Friday where the Elks played host to Springfield.

After a back-and-forth all night, Springfield wins it in the end 31 to 24 in overtime.

