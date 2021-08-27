Operation Football Week 2: Northridge at Oakwood

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — To Mack Hummon Stadium, where a new tradition will begin following the dedication of the Howard “the Hat” Sales memorial.

The legendary Howard Sales was the head coach at Oakwood from 1968 to 1986, his wife Patsy on hand for tonight’s well-attended ceremony.

When the Lumberjacks leave the locker room, every member of the team will touch the hat as they head for the stadium.

Speaking of quality head coaches, Oakwood’s Butch Snider and Bob Smith of Northridge checking out the ominous sky. The Polar Bears at Lumberjacks game now re-schedule for Saturday night at 7 p.m.