DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) -Moh Fardeen Ahmadi worked for more than a decade with the U.S. Army and the DEA. He then moved to Dayton in 2014 with a Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) for Afghans who were employed by or on behalf of the U.S. Government. Today, he owns his own business and is a community worker with the Catholic Refugee Services in Dayton. But he says he still feels helpless an ocean away from his family and that he's spent weeks trying to find a way to get them safely out of Afghanistan.

"I've called some immigration lawyers and tried to find a way to help my family get out of that situation," said Ahmadi. "I even went to Ohio senators, I tried both of them and I even drove all the way to Columbus to meet with them and explain to them the situation that's going on with my family."