Operation Football Week 2: Fairborn at Bellbrook

BELLBROOK, Ohio (WDTN) – Fairborn kicked the season off with a great start last week with a 36-to-nothing victory. In week 2 of Operation Football, the Skyhawks soared down to Bellbrook to face the Golden Eagles.

Bellbrook shut-out Fairborn with a 28-0 win.

