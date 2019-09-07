Operation Football Week 2: Fairborn at Bellbrook

BELLBROOK, Ohio (WDTN) – Fairborn kicked the season off with a great start last week with a 36-to-nothing victory. In week 2 of Operation Football, the Skyhawks soared down to Bellbrook to face the Golden Eagles.
Bellbrook shut-out Fairborn with a 28-0 win.
