OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Plenty of fans showed up to Mack Hummon Stadium Friday as Eaton faced off against Oakwood.

With less than 2 minutes to go in the fourth quarter, tied at 7, Eaton’s kicker Drew Michael drills a 28-yard field goal through the uprights.

The Lumberjacks have a chance to tie with time running out, but the field goal is no good.

It’s the Eagles by three over the Lumberjacks 10-7.