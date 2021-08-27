Operation Football Week 2: Anna at Brookville

BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Anna and Brookville are two perennial playoff teams who are both coming off opening night wins last week. This week, the Rockets hit the road to face the Blue Devils.

Blue Devils get off to a great start — Tim Davis gets loose on the sweep with a big gain into Rockets territory. The drive would stall and the game was delayed by lighting.

After the delay, it’s Anna’s ball — Carter Siegle hits Brandon Axe on the slant and he’s off to the races. Brookville’s Kegan Mehr and Owen Ashworth chase him down after a 61 yard gain inside the 10 yard line.

That turned out to be big, because Anna would run into a brick wall from there. Justin Richards gets stuffed and they end the first quarter scoreless.

Anna facing 4th down to start the second quarter, but the play is stuffed for a loss. Brookville’s coach, Mike Hetrick, had his defense playing great tonight.

The Rockets going to the air but the pass is picked off by Ashworth, who returns it all the way to midfield. Brookville would be in business after that turnover. But, they wouldn’t get to do anything about it just yet, because both teams were sent off again for another lightning delay.

Scoreless early in the second quarter, play resumed again and Brookeville leads 28-14 in the fourth quarter. Brookeville makes a narrow win of 28-22.