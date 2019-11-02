Operation Football Week 10: Trotwood at Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Trotwood and Springfield are both headed to the postseason with each team looking to secure a home playoff game for next weekend.
Friday night the Wildcats played host to the Rams in what was Trotwood’s final regular season game as a member of the GWOC.
Springfield edged out Trotwood 20-21.” ” Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.