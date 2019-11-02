Operation Football Week 10: Trotwood at Springfield

Breaking News
Springfield couple killed in Mercer County crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Trotwood and Springfield are both headed to the postseason with each team looking to secure a home playoff game for next weekend.

Friday night the Wildcats played host to the Rams in what was Trotwood’s final regular season game as a member of the GWOC.

Springfield edged out Trotwood 20-21.

