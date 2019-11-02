Breaking News
Springfield couple killed in Mercer County crash

Operation Football Week 10: Piqua at Troy

Operation Football

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Operation Football Scoreboard

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – There are some great rivalries in and around the Miami Valley but none of them have been going at it more than Piqua and Troy. In fact no two schools have played each other more than these Miami county foes. Friday night was the 135th meeting.

Troy won bragging rights in this one 9-35.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More from Operation Football

More Game of the Week
More Big Play of the Night
More Band of the Week
More Cheerleaders of the Week
9-4 donate dayton strong

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS