Operation Football Week 1: Wayne at Dunbar

Operation Football

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Welcome Stadium, the site of Wayne versus Dunbar.

First quarter the Warriors get it going with Jordan Ward, who picks up big yardage for a Wayne first down. The drive is capped off by Tyler Dorsey, who runs it to the end zone. Touchdown! Wayne up 7-0 early.

On the Warriors next possession, it’s Luke Daulton setting up for a field goa. He splits the uprights, 10-0 Wayne out in front.

Dunbar’s defense had it’s moments tonight. Jason Sanchez gets the sack with a little help from his friends. But Wayne was just too much on this night. Jordan Ward nearly unstoppable, taking it to the house for another score.

The Wolverines lose to the Warriors 0-41.

