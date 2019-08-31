Operation Football Week 1: Shawnee at Greenon

Breaking News
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greenon Knights stormed in to Shawnee Braves territory Friday. Both teams have legitimate playoff aspirations and this opening could mean a great deal.

The Braves won the last two high-scoring meetings between these two teams.

The Knights ride away with the win over the Braves 39-56.

