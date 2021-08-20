Operation Football Week 1: Beavercreek at Xenia

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — Doug Adams Stadium in Xenia, the Buccaneers taking on Beavercreek in the backyard brawl.

The Buccaneers quarterback, Gavin McMannus, finds Runako Tucker, getting Xenia a first down. Moments later, McMannus has a short pass to Tramell Wright, but he turns it into a big game — 50 yards for the touchdown, 7-0 Xenia.

More from the Buccaneers, when Jace Jones carry takes it from five yards out — they miss the extra point but lead 13-0. McMannus continues his streak, throwing another strike to Juan Underwood for another first down.

Second quarter, same drive — McMannus going to the back of the end zone where Jackson Tate hauls it in for the touchdown.

Maurice Hardin gets his first win in his first game as head coach at Xenia. The Buccaneers beat out the Beavers 34-14.