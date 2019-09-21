Operation Football Tailgate of the Week: Troy at Tippecanoe

Skip to content
WDTN.com
Dayton/Patterson
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Skylar Richardson on Trial
Latest Video
Local News
Ohio
Your Local Election HQ
Ohio Statehouse News
Washington-DC
U.S. & World
Political News
Border Report Tour
Election Results
Crime
Mug Shots
Five on 2
Dayton Gas Prices
As Seen on 2 NEWS
Top Stories
DMAX temporarily laying off more than 500 workers during GM strike
Ontario’s Premier continues to foster business relationship with Ohio
Golf outing raises money for Miami Valley Crime Stoppers
Ohio GOP fined $100K for improperly funding voter database
Weather
Tornado Recovery
Daily Forecast
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Weather Stories
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
Traffic Map
ODOT Cameras
Closings and Delays
Flight Delays & Cancellations
Video
Video Center
Live Shows
Live Breaking News
Sports
Operation Football
Scoreboard
Team Schedules
Athlete of the Month
The Big Game
OSU
Cincinnati Reds
Dayton Dragons
Dayton Flyers
Wright State Raiders
Bengals
Top Stories
Operation Football Game of the Week 4: Troy at Tipp City
Top Stories
Operation Football Week 4: Oakwood at Valley View
Operation Football Week 4: Trotwood at Fairmont
Operation Football Week 4: Northmont at Springfield
Operation Football Week 4: Northridge at Milton Union
Community
Coats for Kids
Donate
Hispanic Heritage Month
The Mel Robbins Show
I Love Dayton
What you love about Dayton
Community Calendar
Top Stories
Organizers make strides ahead of Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Top Stories
I Love Dayton: Shelby County Sheriff set to leave behind lasting legacy
Top Stories
Patriot Day events planned across the Miami Valley
Organizations make books part of healthcare for children
I Love Dayton: Morton students pen letters of hope to tornado-ravaged Northridge
WDTN to start daily broadcasts with National Anthem
Living Dayton
Living Dayton Deals
Contact Living Dayton
Top Stories
Pet of the Week
Top Stories
Yellow Cab Food Truck Rally
Top Stories
Mini Key Lime Pies
Arrow Wine Oktoberfest
Tailgate for Your Health
Choosing Hope Adoptions
Dayton’s CW
What’s on Dayton’s CW
Contests
More
About Us
Meet The Team
Report It
Work For Us
Recruit with Us
Contact Us
Add 2 News to your Amazon Alexa Flash Briefing
2 News and Storm Team 2 Apps
Text Alerts
What’s on TV?
Search
Search
Search
Operation Football Tailgate of the Week: Troy at Tippecanoe
Operation Football
by:
WDTN.com Staff
Posted:
Sep 20, 2019 / 08:37 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 20, 2019 / 08:39 PM EDT
More from Operation Football
Game of the Week
Big Play of the Night
Band of the Week
Cheerleaders of the Week
Operation Football Game of the Week 4: Troy at Tipp City
Game of the week preview: Troy at Tippecanoe
Operation Football Game of the Week 3: Wayne at Trotwood-Madison
Game of the week preview: Wayne at Trotwood
Operation Football Game of the Week 2: Anna at Brookville
Game of the week preview: Anna at Brookville
Operation Football Game of the Week 1: Bethel at Northridge
Game of the week preview: Bethel at Northridge
Operation Football Game of the Week 10: Trotwood at Wayne
Game of the week preview: Trotwood at Wayne
More Game of the Week
Operation Football Big Play of the Night Week 4: Valley View Touchdown
Operation Football Week 3 Big Play of the Night: Xenia’s Johnson goes 80 yards
Operation Football Big Play of the Night Week 2: Preble Shawnee
Operation Football Big Play of the Night Week 1:
Operation Football Week 10 Big Play of the Night: Troy
Operation Football Big Play of the Night 9: Piqua Indians
Operation Football Big Play of the Night Week 8: Butler Aviators
Operation Football Big Play of the Night Week 7: Alter Knights
Operation Football Big Play of the Night 6: Troy Trojans
Operation Football Big Play of the Night 5: Chaminade Julienne
More Big Play of the Night
Operation Football Band of the Week 4: Valley View Marching Spartans
Operation Football Week 3 Band of the Week: Centerville Jazz Band and Coeds
Operation Football Band of the Week 2: Oakwood Marching Lumberjacks
Operation Football Band of the Week 1: Wayne Marching Warriors and Warriorettes
Operation Football Band of the Week 10: Franklin Marching Wildcats
Operation Football Band of the Week 9: Northmont Marching Thunderbolts
Operation Football Band of the Week 8: Valley View Marching Spartans
Operation Football Band of the Week 8: Valley View Marching Spartans
Operation Football Band of the Week 7: Alter Marching Knights
Operation Football Band of the Week 6: Centerville Jazz Band
More Band of the Week
Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week 4: Milton Union Bulldogs
Operation Football Week 3 Cheerleaders of the Week: Northmont Thunderbolts
Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week 2: Twin Valley South Panthers
Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week 1: Jefferson Broncos Cheerleaders
Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week 10: Bethel Bees
Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week 9: Trotwood Rams
Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week 8: Butler Aviators
Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week 7: Tippecanoe Red Devils
Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week 6: Franklin Wildcats
Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week 5: Springboro Panthers
More Cheerleaders of the Week
More from 2 Sports
OSU
UD
WSU
Dayton Dragons
Operation Football
Buckeyes legend Howard “Hopalong” Cassady has passed away
Buckeyes, Coach Ryan Day preparing for B10 opener against Indiana
AP source: Cowboys, Elliott have deal, ending long holdout
Ohio State Football Coach Ryan Day speaks ahead of Saturday’s game against Cincinnati
Baker Mayfield “absolutely not” sorry about planting Oklahoma flag at Ohio Stadium
Browns sign Wayne, Ohio State standout Miller
Buckeyes bow-out with 74-59 loss to Houston
Buckeyes to play Iowa State in NCAA
More Ohio State University
Flyers start season 2-0 with win at Robt Morris
Cook, Simon Named PFL Players Of The Week
Flyers open with win over No. 14 Indiana State
Flyers season ends with 4-3 loss in A10 tourney
RiverCon to kick off Tour de Way
Raiders nip Flyers on diamond
Flyers guard Jordan Davis to transfer
Flyers fall at Colorado in NIT first round
More University of Dayton
Wright State library combines study and workout with new bikes
Caleb Sampen another Raiders success story
WSU’s Burdick selected in third round by Marlins
JD Orr, the Raiders baseball bandit
Raiders beat NKU at Fifth Third Field
Wright State golf team inspired by 11 year old “Teammate”
Raiders nip Flyers on diamond
Raiders lose NIT opener at Clemson
More Wright State University
Dragons’ Murphy selected as Executive of the Year
Dragons end season with walk-off win
Dragons shut-out by Whitecaps
Whitecaps rally to beat Dragons
Dragons knock off Loons 5-3
Dragons nipped Captains 3-2
Dragons hold Lake County to one hit; win 3-0
Tincaps knock off Dragons 7-4
More Dayton Dragons
Operation Football Game of the Week 4: Troy at Tipp City
Operation Football Week 4: Oakwood at Valley View
Operation Football Week 4: Trotwood at Fairmont
Operation Football Week 4: Northmont at Springfield
Operation Football Week 4: Northridge at Milton Union
Operation Football Band of the Week 4: Valley View Marching Spartans
Operation Football Week 4: Spingboro at Wayne
Operation Football Week 4: Covington at Fort Loramie
More Operation Football
Tragedy in Dayton Stories
Connor Group shares distribution plan for Oregon District victims fund
Mass shooting victims debating current plan to distribute tragedy funds
WVU basketball exhibition will benefit Oregon District shooting victims
Luncheon honors first responders after difficult year
Dayton students reflect on 2 tragedies, call for peace
More Oregon District Shooting
Latest Video on WDTN.com
DMax temporarily laying off more than 500 workers during GM strike
Video
Premier of Ontario visits Ohio
Video
One hospitalized after shooting
Video
Crime Stoppers golf tournament
Video
Car drives through mall
Video
Credit union, church help with Northridge teachers recover from tornado
Video
Trending Stories
Mug Shots
Driver dies after 4-car crash in Miamisburg
Colorado driver puts injured bobcat in car next to child
Weather
Operation Football Game of the Week 4: Troy at Tipp City
Interactive Radar
As Seen on 2 News
Adventure Central asks for help renovating kitchen
Churches of Christ Disaster Response Team delivers aid to Outer Banks
More As Seen on 2 NEWS
Tweets by WDTN