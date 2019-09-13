Skip to content
WDTN.com
Dayton/Patterson
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Skylar Richardson on Trial
Latest Video
Local News
Ohio
Your Local Election HQ
Ohio Statehouse News
Washington-DC
U.S. & World
Political News
Election Results
Crime
Mug Shots
Five on 2
Dayton Gas Prices
As Seen on 2 NEWS
Top Stories
NY finds $1B in hidden transfers by family behind OxyContin
Google Earth helps uncover missing man’s body
Texas Equusearch plans upcoming search for Cheryl Coker
Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 PM Friday 13 Sep 2019
Weather
Tornado Recovery
Daily Forecast
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Weather Stories
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
Traffic Map
ODOT Cameras
Closings and Delays
Flight Delays & Cancellations
Live
Sports
Operation Football
Scoreboard
Team Schedules
Athlete of the Month
The Big Game
OSU
Cincinnati Reds
Dayton Dragons
Dayton Flyers
Wright State Raiders
Bengals
Top Stories
Operation Football Tailgate of the Week 3: Wayne at Trotwood-Madison
Top Stories
2 NEWS family shows off their playing days
Piqua tops Stebbins under Thursday night lights
Reds bats erupt late in 11-5 win over Mariners
Game of the week preview: Wayne at Trotwood
Community
Coats for Kids
Donate
Hispanic Heritage Month
The Mel Robbins Show
Veteran Salute
I Love Dayton
What you love about Dayton
Community Calendar
Top Stories
Patriot Day events planned across the Miami Valley
Top Stories
Organizations make books part of healthcare for children
I Love Dayton: Morton students pen letters of hope to tornado-ravaged Northridge
WDTN to start daily broadcasts with National Anthem
Alzheimer’s program helps find wandering loved ones
Living Dayton
Living Dayton Deals
Contact Living Dayton
Top Stories
Archers Tavern
Top Stories
Taste of the Oregon District
Top Stories
Silver Lining Organizers tips for conquering paperwork
Benji Brown headlines Dayton Funnybone
937-Live, Legends For Relief
Coats For Kids
Dayton’s CW
What’s on Dayton’s CW
Contests
More
About Us
Meet The Team
Report It
Work For Us
Recruit with Us
Contact Us
Add 2 News to your Amazon Alexa Flash Briefing
2 News and Storm Team 2 Apps
Text Alerts
What’s on TV?
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Texas Equusearch plans search for Cheryl Coker
Operation Football Tailgate of the Week 3: Wayne at Trotwood-Madison
Operation Football
by:
WDTN.com Staff
Posted:
Sep 13, 2019 / 07:05 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 13, 2019 / 07:05 PM EDT
More from Operation Football
Game of the Week
Big Play of the Night
Band of the Week
Cheerleaders of the Week
Game of the week preview: Wayne at Trotwood
Operation Football Game of the Week 2: Anna at Brookville
Game of the week preview: Anna at Brookville
Operation Football Game of the Week 1: Bethel at Northridge
Game of the week preview: Bethel at Northridge
Operation Football Game of the Week 10: Trotwood at Wayne
Game of the week preview: Trotwood at Wayne
Operation Football Game of the Week 9: Franklin at Brookville
Game of the week preview: Franklin at Brookville
Operation Football Game of the Week 8: Sidney at Troy
More Game of the Week
Operation Football Big Play of the Night Week 2: Preble Shawnee
Operation Football Big Play of the Night Week 1:
Operation Football Week 10 Big Play of the Night: Troy
Operation Football Big Play of the Night 9: Piqua Indians
Operation Football Big Play of the Night Week 8: Butler Aviators
Operation Football Big Play of the Night Week 7: Alter Knights
Operation Football Big Play of the Night 6: Troy Trojans
Operation Football Big Play of the Night 5: Chaminade Julienne
Operation Football Big Play of the Night Week 4: Springfield Wildcats
Operation Football Week 3 Big Play of the Night: Kenton Ridge Cougars
More Big Play of the Night
Operation Football Band of the Week 2: Oakwood Marching Lumberjacks
Operation Football Band of the Week 1: Wayne Marching Warriors and Warriorettes
Operation Football Band of the Week 10: Franklin Marching Wildcats
Operation Football Band of the Week 9: Northmont Marching Thunderbolts
Operation Football Band of the Week 8: Valley View Marching Spartans
Operation Football Band of the Week 8: Valley View Marching Spartans
Operation Football Band of the Week 7: Alter Marching Knights
Operation Football Band of the Week 6: Centerville Jazz Band
Operation Football Band of the Week 5: Waynesville Marching Band
Operation Football Band of the Week 4: Miamisburg Vikings
More Band of the Week
Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week 2: Twin Valley South Panthers
Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week 1: Jefferson Broncos Cheerleaders
Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week 10: Bethel Bees
Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week 9: Trotwood Rams
Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week 8: Butler Aviators
Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week 7: Tippecanoe Red Devils
Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week 6: Franklin Wildcats
Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week 5: Springboro Panthers
Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week 4: Eaton Eagles
Operation Football Week 3 Cheerleaders of the Week: Bellbrook Golden Eagles
More Cheerleaders of the Week
More from 2 Sports
OSU
UD
WSU
Dayton Dragons
Operation Football
Buckeyes, Coach Ryan Day preparing for B10 opener against Indiana
AP source: Cowboys, Elliott have deal, ending long holdout
Ohio State Football Coach Ryan Day speaks ahead of Saturday’s game against Cincinnati
Baker Mayfield “absolutely not” sorry about planting Oklahoma flag at Ohio Stadium
Browns sign Wayne, Ohio State standout Miller
Buckeyes bow-out with 74-59 loss to Houston
Buckeyes to play Iowa State in NCAA
Buckeyes fall to No. 21 Badgers in OT
More Ohio State University
Cook, Simon Named PFL Players Of The Week
Flyers open with win over No. 14 Indiana State
Flyers season ends with 4-3 loss in A10 tourney
RiverCon to kick off Tour de Way
Raiders nip Flyers on diamond
Flyers guard Jordan Davis to transfer
Flyers fall at Colorado in NIT first round
Flyers open NIT at Colorado
More University of Dayton
Wright State library combines study and workout with new bikes
Caleb Sampen another Raiders success story
WSU’s Burdick selected in third round by Marlins
JD Orr, the Raiders baseball bandit
Raiders beat NKU at Fifth Third Field
Wright State golf team inspired by 11 year old “Teammate”
Raiders nip Flyers on diamond
Raiders lose NIT opener at Clemson
More Wright State University
Dragons end season with walk-off win
Dragons shut-out by Whitecaps
Whitecaps rally to beat Dragons
Dragons knock off Loons 5-3
Dragons nipped Captains 3-2
Dragons hold Lake County to one hit; win 3-0
Tincaps knock off Dragons 7-4
Lloyd leads Dragons over Tincaps 7-2
More Dayton Dragons
Operation Football Tailgate of the Week 3: Wayne at Trotwood-Madison
2 NEWS family shows off their playing days
Piqua tops Stebbins under Thursday night lights
Game of the week preview: Wayne at Trotwood
TEAM OF THE WEEK: Northridge Polar Bears
Operation Football Big Play of the Night Week 2: Preble Shawnee
Operation Football Week 2: Ponitz at Beavercreek
Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week 2: Twin Valley South Panthers
More Operation Football
Tragedy in Dayton Stories
Luncheon honors first responders after difficult year
Dayton students reflect on 2 tragedies, call for peace
Whaley visits Washington to join mayors’ call to action on gun legislation
WATCH: Lawmakers in Washington honor Dayton officers
6 Dayton officers receive Medal of Valor from Pres. Trump for stopping shooter
More Oregon District Shooting
Latest Video on WDTN.com
Google Earth helps uncover missing man’s body
Trump: ‘I always look orange’ because of energy-efficient light bulbs
Final beam hoisted onto OneFifteen’s residential treatment housing facility
High school sports on the decline
More Latest Video
Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft
Shiloh Tornado Resource Center still aiding devastated community
Sherrod Brown urges more action on gun control
Panera teams with Humane Society to aid shelter animals
Action Sports Center still working through tornado recovery challenges
More profile-65422
Trending Stories
Weather
Mug Shots
Mother who survived deadly shooting remembers 6-year-old son
GM plans to build $175M facility in Dayton area, bringing 100 new jobs
Driver killed after traveling off roadway on I-70 EB, striking combine
Interactive Radar
As Seen on 2 News
Hispanic Heritage Festival returns to RiverScape for 19th year
DPS receives ‘D’ grade on state report card
More As Seen on 2 NEWS
Tweets by WDTN