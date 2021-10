PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – In the playoffs, big plays are that much bigger. Our final Big Play of the Night comes from the top seed in Division II Region 8, Piqua.

Brady Ouhl going for it all finds Elijah Frazier down the right sideline. One of many Indians touchdowns as Piqua advances with a win over Little Miami.

Ouhl to Frazier is our Big Play of the Night.