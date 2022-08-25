GERMANTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – After a handful of close matchups in recent years, Valley View and Milton-Union football are set to clash again in a week 2 showdown Friday night.

The Bulldogs won last year 26-22, but the Spartans came out on top three straight times before that.

Both programs enter this contest 1-0.

Valley View opened its 2022 campaign with a 31-7 win over Springfield Shawnee. Milton-Union handed National Trail a 41-0 loss for its first victory of the year.

These two teams meet again in the Operation Football Premier Health Game of the Week on Friday night at 7 p.m. at Niswonger Field in Germantown.