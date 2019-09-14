Operation Football Game of the Week 3: Wayne at Trotwood-Madison

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – In one of the most anticipated match-ups in the Miami Valley every year, the Wayne Warriors traveled to Trotwood-Madison to take on the Rams in the Premier Health Game of the Week.

After a back-and-forth game for much of the first half, the Rams pulled ahead in the second half and never looked back, taking down the Warriors 40-28.

