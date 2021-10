SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – The MVL Valley Division is on the line between Xenia and Sidney.

The Buccaneers and Yellow Jackets began the night deadlocked at 5-3 but by the end of the night, one would be the champ. This is the Operation Football Premier Health Game of the Week.

The Yellow Jackets sting the Buccaneers 38-0. Sidney wins its first division title in 51 years.

” ”