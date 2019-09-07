Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week 2: Twin Valley South Panthers

CAMDEN, Ohio (WDTN) – Congratulations to the Twin Valley South Panthers, our Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week!
Say hello to:
- Taylor Bowers
- Allison DeLong
- Claire Fergus
- Kaylee Gibson
- Sarah Homan
- Ellie Hurst
- Carlee Lautensleger
- Lisa Lovely
- Brooklyn Marker
- Mikenzie Purdy
Three cheers for the Twin Valley South Panthers, our Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week!Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.