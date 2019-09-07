Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week 2: Twin Valley South Panthers

CAMDEN, Ohio (WDTN) – Congratulations to the Twin Valley South Panthers, our Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week!

Say hello to:

Taylor Bowers

Allison DeLong

Claire Fergus

Kaylee Gibson

Sarah Homan

Ellie Hurst

Carlee Lautensleger

Lisa Lovely

Brooklyn Marker

Mikenzie Purdy

