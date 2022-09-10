MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — Congratulations to our Operation Football Band of the Week, the Miamisburg Marching Vikings! The Vikings are 160 members strong. The Miamisburg Middle School Band joined them on the field tonight.

The band is under the leadership of Director Steve Aylward, Assistant Director Ryan Wintersheimer and Color Guard Director Heather Graham.

This year’s production is titled, A Thirst For…featuring original music by Andrew Markworth. The production will depict a journey through an endless desert and the search for life-giving water. Some of the wells visited along the way have run dry, threatening the survival of our travelers, while others will overflow in a joyous flood of color and sound.

Miamisburg will be heading to the Bands of America Central Ohio Regional Championship in Columbus next week, and later, the Bands of America Grand National Championships in Indianapolis in November. Best of luck!

The band is always excited to support Viking Football at all Varsity games and wishes Coach Schneider and the team the best of luck this season. Go Burg!