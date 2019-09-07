Operation Football Band of the Week 2: Oakwood Marching Lumberjacks

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Congratulations to the Oakwood Marching Lumberjacks, our Operation Football Band of the Week!

Under the direction of Adam Uhlenhake, the Marching Lumberjacks are 83 members strong.

This year, they will perform a difference show at every home game. Their show in week 2 featured music from The Temptations, and next week’s will feature The Who.

Oakwood will host the annual Marching Band Concert in the Pit on October 30, and you can catch them performing at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this February in Cleveland.

