CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Congratulations to the Centerville Jazz Band, our Operation Football Band of the Week!

Under the direction of Brandon Barrametti and Scott Gasaway, along with Jodi and Tim Fairbanks, the Centerville Jazz Band is 200 members strong.

This year’s show is entitled “The 2020 Experience” featuring music from past shows. Friday night, the band performed “What Is Hip” from their 1992 show.

