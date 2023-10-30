CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Northmont Thunderbolts surged to a 35-0 win over the Fairborn Skyhawks in the first round of the Div. 2 regional tournament on Friday.
Northmont will next meet Harrison in Friday’s Region 8 second round.
by: Joey DeBerardino
Posted:
Updated:
by: Joey DeBerardino
Posted:
Updated:
CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Northmont Thunderbolts surged to a 35-0 win over the Fairborn Skyhawks in the first round of the Div. 2 regional tournament on Friday.
Northmont will next meet Harrison in Friday’s Region 8 second round.