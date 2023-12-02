CANTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Marion Local football dynasty rolls on as the Flyers pick up their 48th win in a row, shutting out Dalton 38-0 in the Div. 7 state championship to claim the program’s third straight crown and an OHSAA-record 14th overall state title in Canton on Saturday morning.

The three-peat for the Flyers makes them just the 13th team in state history to win three consecutive state championships.

“This is their year and this is what they’re going to remember. And at Marion Local, you know, these guys have cousins that have won titles for other teams or for previous Marion teams or brothers. There’s accountability. Like we’ve got to go and, you know, make everyone else proud,” said head coach Tim Goodwin.

“We have to work for it. It’s not given to us. So, just that we work for it and we’re able to bring it home, it means a lot for our community and to us to bring it back Maria Stein,” said senior running back Kyle Otte.

Marion Local ends another dominant season a perfect 16-0, extending their winning streak to 48 games dating back to the 2020 season.

The Flyers now boast a 14-3 record in the state final game, keeping their 50-plus win percentage in the final game of the year in tact.