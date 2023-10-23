HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Wayne defeated rival Centerville 32-16 in the regular season finale as the Warriors spoiled the Elks’ undefeated season in GWOC play in Friday night’s Operation Football El Toro Game of the Week.
by: Joey DeBerardino
Posted:
Updated:
by: Joey DeBerardino
Posted:
Updated:
HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Wayne defeated rival Centerville 32-16 in the regular season finale as the Warriors spoiled the Elks’ undefeated season in GWOC play in Friday night’s Operation Football El Toro Game of the Week.