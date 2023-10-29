HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – After falling to Wayne in the final seconds of the week 4 game, the Springfield Wildcats cruised to a big 38-14 first-round win over the Warriors in the Operation Football Playoff Game of the Week at Heidkamp Stadium.
HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – After falling to Wayne in the final seconds of the week 4 game, the Springfield Wildcats cruised to a big 38-14 first-round win over the Warriors in the Operation Football Playoff Game of the Week at Heidkamp Stadium.