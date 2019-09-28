Operation Football Week 5 Game of the Week: Miamisburg at Springboro

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – On Friday night, Springboro put its 4-0 record on the line as the Panthers hosted the Vikings from Miamisburg in the Operation Football Premier Health Game of the Week.

The Panthers rolled in the game, shutting out Miamisburg 45-0 to improve to 5-0.

” ”” ”

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.