Operation Football Game of the Week 9: Centerville at Northmont

Game of the Week

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Operation Football Scoreboard

CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – In the GWOC, Northmont began the night 8th in Division I Region 2’s playoff rankings, with Centerville nipping on their heels in the 9th spot for our Operation Football Game of the Week.

Friday night, the Elks traveled up to Clayton to face the Thunderbolts in our Operation Football Game of the Week.

The Bolts wound up with a trophy win over the Elks, 34-20.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More from Operation Football

More Game of the Week
More Big Play of the Night
More Band of the Week
More Cheerleaders of the Week

More from 2 Sports

More Ohio State University
More University of Dayton
More Wright State University
More Dayton Dragons
More Operation Football
2019 TRICK OR TREAT TIMES
9-4 donate dayton strong

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More Phil Wiedenheft

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS