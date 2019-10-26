Operation Football Game of the Week 9: Centerville at Northmont

CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – In the GWOC, Northmont began the night 8th in Division I Region 2’s playoff rankings, with Centerville nipping on their heels in the 9th spot for our Operation Football Game of the Week.

Friday night, the Elks traveled up to Clayton to face the Thunderbolts in our Operation Football Game of the Week.

The Bolts wound up with a trophy win over the Elks, 34-20.

” ”” ”

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.