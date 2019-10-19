Operation Football Game of the Week 8: Valley View at Milton Union

WEST MILTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With possible playoff bids on the line, the Valley View Spartans traveled up to West Milton to take on the Milton Union Bulldogs in our Operation Football Premier Health Game of the Week.

Predictably, the game was a shootout that extended into overtime but it was Valley View just getting past Milton-Union 49-48.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.