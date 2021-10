SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – This week’s Premier Health Game of the Week is a battle for first place in the GWOC as Centerville traveled to Clark County to take on Springfield.

Both teams were undefeated in conference play when the game began with the Wildcats ranked 3rd in the latest Division I state poll and the Elks ranked 9th.

The Centerville Elks fell to the Wildcats on the road 7-44.

” ”

” ”