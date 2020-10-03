Operation Football Game of the Week 6: Wayne at Northmont

CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — High schools football’s six week regular season sprint crossed the finish line tonight, with some teams looking to clinch league titles and everyone else looking to build momentum into the playoffs.

The Thunderbolt’s are looking to finish off a perfect season against the Warriors, who have their eyes on a share of the Greater Western Ohio Conference title in our Premier Health Game of the Week.

In an upset, Northmont bolted past Wayne, winning by only one point. Topping off their perfect season with a 28 – 27 win.

