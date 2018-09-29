Operation Football Game of the Week 6: Bellbrook at Valley View

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GERMANTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) - We begin the night with a battle for first place in the SWBL as undefeated Bellbrook was in Germantown facing Valley View in our Premier Health Operation Football Game of the Week.

Valley View was certainly looking to take the Golden Eagles out of the realm of the unbeaten, but Bellbrook showed off their talents early.

Senior running back Justin Sloan carves up the Spartans defense, almost looks like he's home free but it'll do for just the second half of the game.

With about 10 minutes left in the first quarter, Sloan sees his effort pay off when his offensive line parts the seas, and the Golden Eagles strike first, 7-0 Valley View.

With nothing going for the home team, Bellbrook takes full advantage and nabs their second touchdown.

Just as it seems to be over, with Bellbrook up 21-0, Valley View swoops in for a touchdown.

But there's no sleeping on the Golden Eagles now and Senior Labensky gets some arm into his throw down field to JR McCormick who holds onto it and is down just before the pilons.

Sloan cruises in again for his third touchdown of the night, 28-7 Golden Eagles with 7:41 left in the half.

Next Spartan drive, Cradelbaugh needs a bigtime drive and he delivers, Jarret Lynch hauls the pass in and is down at the one yard line.

After losing a few yards on the following play, the Spartans and Dylan Branham gives the fans some life, but ultimately the Golden Eagles win out 28-21.