Operation Football Game of the Week 5: Piqua at Tipp

Game of the Week
Posted: / Updated:
Operation Football Scoreboard

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s supposed to be just the halfway point of the high school football season but things being what they are, week five is the second to last week before the playoff kickoff. That means huge games in every corner of the Miami Valley.

Friday night saw a showdown in Tipp City between the top two teams in the Miami Valley League. Piqua traveled to Tippecanoe in our Premier Health Game of the Week.

Both Piqua and Tippecanoe were fighting to stay undefeated during this pandemic season, with the winner taking home at least a share of the Miami Valley League Miami Division crown.

But only one could achieve that goal and Piqua defeated Tipp 28-3.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More from Operation Football

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS