Operation Football Game of the Week 5: Centerville at Northmont

CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Centerville is off to its best start since it hit the ground running 7-0 in the 2017 season. The 3-1 Elks made the trip up to Clayton tonight to take on 3-1 Northmont who’s coming off its first loss in nearly two years.

Premier Health Stadium, where the Thunderbolts were looking to get back on the winning track — but the Elks came to play and Centerville excelled in all three phases of our Premier Health Game of the Week.

Northmont Head Coach Tony Broering said his team would have to find a way to slow down Chase Harrison. But the Elks senior quarterback was on fire from the opening drive. Harrison goes deep down the far sideline and hits Nic Bruder in the stride for the touchdown! Harrison began the night leading the GWOC in passing yards, that’s where he’d end the night too — Centerville up 7-0.

Northmont was moving the ball down the field on their opening drive but Centerville’s Chad Lugo forces the fumble and the Elks recover.

Brent Ullery had his star quarterback slinging it all night, then Harrison puts up a perfect lob pass into the end zone where Ran Keifer hauls in for another Centerville touchdown. That made it 14-0 Elks in the first quarter.

The Thunderbolts have one of the top rushers in the GWOC — Malachi Staffney — here the senior running back picks up good yardage for a first down. But just a few plays later, the Elks force another fumble, this time it’s Zane Worrell at the bottom of the pile to recover the pigskin. Centerville is back in business.

On the ensuing drive, second quarter, the give is to Emable Wakilongo and the junior slices through the defense and takes it to the house for another Elks touchdown! 21-0, Centerville out in front.

Late in the first half, Harrison goes to the air again and this time senior Cameron Smith gets the touchdown. Centerville would go into the lockeroom at halftime with a 28-0 lead.

Third quarter, the Elks kept moving the ball. Harrison scrambles, gets to the sidelines and picks up big yardage for the first down. Next play, he goes to the air and fires a bullseye to Matthew Graveline on the crossing pattern — he takes it into Northmont territory.

The drive ends with Harrison looking to throw it but can’t find a receiver, so he took it himself all the way to the house for a touchdown! Harrison had three touchdown passes and one rushing, giving the Elks the lead over the Thunderbolts.

Centerville wins it 38-0, the Elks improve to 4-1 while the Thunderbolts fall to 2-2.

” ”