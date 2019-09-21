Operation Football Game of the Week 4: Troy at Tipp City

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – This week’s Operation Football Premier Health Game of the Week saw Tippecanoe play host to Troy.
After spending the last four years as head coach at Troy, Matt Burgbacher returns to his alma-mater at Tippecanoe. His former Trojans paid a visit to Red Devil Stadium.
Tippecanoe won the game 14-7.Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
