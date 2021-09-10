Operation Football Game of the Week 4: Springfield at Wayne

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — Last year, Springfield and Wayne met twice – once in the regular season and once in the playoffs, with the Wildcats winning both times.

Tonight, the two Greater Western Ohio Conference powers squared off up in Huber Heights in a game that could go a long way in deciding who wins the conference, but it’s still our Premier Health Operation Football Game of the Week.

Springfield is looking to make it five straight over the Warriors, but Wayne would fight them tooth and nail all four quarters.

Warriors facing a fourth and one on their opening drive, they go for it but the Wildcats defense is there to put up a stone wall. They measure and Springfield makes the stop, Wildcats takeover on downs.

On the ensuing drive, Te’Sean Smoot on the quarterback draw takes it around the left side, gets the first down before he spins out just inside the one yard line.

Next play, Smoot takes it in on the quarterback sneak — touchdown Springfield! Now up 7-0.

On the Wildcats next drive it’s Smoot again but this time the senior rolls right and fires deep downfield to Aaron Scott, who hauls it in deep into Wayne territory.

A few plays later and Smoot to the air again, a beautiful rainbow into the arms of Shawn Thigpen, who makes the catch but then the ball squirts loose. The referees talk it over and call it — touchdown! Just like that it was 14-0 Springfield.

The Warriors battled back with Tyrell Lewis, the freshman quarterback fires deep down field and connects with Ray Greene for a big gainer. Later on that drive, facing a fourth and goal from the one, Bryan Kinley in the Wildcats formation takes the snap and fights his way into the end zone for the touchdown. They make the extra point and suddenly it’s a 14-7 ball game!

On Wayne’s next possession, Lewis rolls to his right and completes the pass to Kinley for a first down. A few plays later and it goes to Jordan Ward on the counter play and he will not be denied. Spinning and driving his way into the end zone for the touchdown, and when you work hard like that, you can celebrate in the end zone.

The game was all tied up at 14, and that’s the way it stayed going into halftime.

Third quarter, Springfield on the move — the handoff goes to Raymon Browder and he churns out a nice gain. Working for every inch. It was that kind of effort on both sides all night but in the end, Springfield was a touchdown better than Wayne, winning 21-14. The Wildcats remain unbeaten, the Warriors are 2-2.