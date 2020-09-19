Operation Football Game of the Week 4: Springfield at Northmont

CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A battle for first place in the Greater Western Ohio Conference between two unbeaten teams took place tonight in Clayton, as Northmont played host to Springfield in our Premier Health Game of the Week.

Springfield and Northmont feature two of the best offenses in the Miami Valley.

The Thunderbolts tame the Wildcats and keep up their perfect record this pandemic season, winning 38 – 35 in overtime.

