Operation Football Game of the Week 3: Wayne at Centerville

Game of the Week
Posted: / Updated:
Operation Football Scoreboard

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The six-week sprint to the high school football postseason has reached the midway point as teams are already eyeing league championships and playoff position.

One of the most fierce rivalries in the Miami Valley is Wayne at Centerville and it is the Premier Health Game of the Week.  

This year marks the 19th season for the Greater Western Ohio Conference and the Warriors lead the series 11-8 since 2001. Both teams are trying to go above the .500 mark as we reach the halfway point of the season.

Wayne avenges their loss from a year ago beating Centerville 28-23.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More from Operation Football

More from 2 Sports

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS