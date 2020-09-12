Operation Football Game of the Week 3: Wayne at Centerville

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The six-week sprint to the high school football postseason has reached the midway point as teams are already eyeing league championships and playoff position.

One of the most fierce rivalries in the Miami Valley is Wayne at Centerville and it is the Premier Health Game of the Week.

This year marks the 19th season for the Greater Western Ohio Conference and the Warriors lead the series 11-8 since 2001. Both teams are trying to go above the .500 mark as we reach the halfway point of the season.

Wayne avenges their loss from a year ago beating Centerville 28-23.

” ”