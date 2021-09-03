Operation Football Game of the Week 3: Milton-Union at Oakwood

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Milton-Union is a part of the new Three Rivers Football Conference this year, but tonight the Bulldogs returned to the Southwestern Buckeye League to take on a familiar foe with a trip to Oakwood.

Mack Hummon Stadium on a picture perfect night for football.

Oakwood coach Butch Snider had his team ready to play. But so did Bret Pearce of Milton-Union and this game would go down to the fourth quarter.

First quarter, Bulldogs on the move, it gets passed to Blake Neumaier who takes it over the left side and he’s gone — touchdown Milton-Union! Bulldogs take an early 7-0 lead.

Milton-Union looking for more but on the sweep the ball comes loose, it’s a fumble and Oakwood’s Nate Meyer recovers.

On the ensuing drive it’s Adam Polacko to Ben Moreira, that ties the game at 7-7.

Less than 30 seconds to play in the first half and the Bulldogs set up a punt but it’s blocked by Cade Zonin. The Lumberjacks set up deep in Milton-Union territory with just seconds to play.

Very next play it’s Adam Polacko with a beautiful rainbow into the end zone where Keon Wright halls it in for the touchdown. The parent’s section is much more reserved.

Oakwood took a 14-7 lead into the locker room at half-time.

The Bulldogs come out running in the third quarter as Neumaier rumbles for 23 yards before he’s taken down at the 15. But Oakwood gets the lead back immediately, Polacko fires on the ear-hole of Kevin Smith who brings it in for a touchdown. The extra point made it 21-14 Lumberjacks.

The Bulldogs answer first, it’s Morter firing a strike to Peyton Nichols. Then a few plays later Neumaier takes it to the house for the touchdown.

The extra point is bobbled and that kept Oakwood in front to stay, as we go to the final — Oakwood defeats Milton-Union 28-20.