Operation Football Game of the Week 2: Trotwood at Fairmont

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — Coming off a win in the battle of Kettering, Fairmont entered tonight’s game against Trotwood with momentum and confidence. While the Rams came to Kettering with a chip on their shoulder, hungry for a win after losing their opening last week.

Let’s head to Roush Stadium where the Rams are getting fired up just minutes before kickoff. The Firebirds rushing to the sidelines hearing the roar of the home crowd.

Time for kickoff, but not much time for anything else. The Firebirds return the opening kick but that’s when lighting struck nearby and the game was delayed for around 70 minutes. Then, the skies cleared and it was back to football!

Fairmont’s opening drive continued, off the fake, the pitch goes outside to Will Porter who rumbles for a first time.

That sets up a Will Holt field goal attempt but it’s blocked by the Rams’ Aerian Edwards, who gets his hands on it and with that Trotwood takes over on downs.

The Fairmont defense was dominating tonight, Dalton Gustwiller gets to the quarterback for the sack. Moments later, Will Paris gets another Firebird sack.

After a Trotwood punt it’s Male’K Hillon on the keeper. He breaks a tackle and picks up nice yardage for a first down inside the five. Next play, Drew Baker the “touchdown maker” takes it from point blank range and makes it — 7-0 Fairmont.

Trotwood forced to punt again. The snap is muffled and the punter is on the run, but here comes Evan Thompson to strip the ball away and make the recovery.

A few plays later, Hill on drops back to pass and fires a strike to A.J. Mullen for the touchdown.

Fairmont goes for the two point conversion and Baker gets it. Firebirds on top 15-0.

Time is running out in the first half, Fairmont going deep into the playbook. Porter with the option pass, which left just 300ths of a second on the clock. Just enough time for Holt to drill a kick through the uprights. This kid is the real deal, so is Fairmont as they light up the scoreboard.

Fairmont shuts-out Trotwood-Madison by a final of 35-0. The Firebirds improving to 2-0, the Rams dropping to 0-2.