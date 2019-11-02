Operation Football Game of the Week 10: Alter at Chaminade Julienne

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Alter needed a win Friday night against Chaminade Julienne to have a chance at making the playoffs while the Eagles needed a win to clinch the outright north division title.
Alter kept their playoff hopes alive beating CJ 35-28.
