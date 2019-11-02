Breaking News
Springfield couple killed in Mercer County crash

Operation Football Game of the Week 10: Alter at Chaminade Julienne

Game of the Week

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Operation Football Scoreboard

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Alter needed a win Friday night against Chaminade Julienne to have a chance at making the playoffs while the Eagles needed a win to clinch the outright north division title.

It’s our Operation Football Premier Health Game of the Week.

Alter kept their playoff hopes alive beating CJ 35-28.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More from Operation Football

More Game of the Week
More Big Play of the Night
More Band of the Week
More Cheerleaders of the Week
9-4 donate dayton strong

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS