Operation Football Game of the Week 10: Alter at Chaminade Julienne

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Alter needed a win Friday night against Chaminade Julienne to have a chance at making the playoffs while the Eagles needed a win to clinch the outright north division title.

It’s our Operation Football Premier Health Game of the Week.

Alter kept their playoff hopes alive beating CJ 35-28.

