Operation Football Game of the Week 1: Tippecanoe at Bellbrook

BELLBROOK, Ohio (WDTN) — Featuring a Tippecanoe team that won two playoff games last year, going against a Bellbrook squad that finished undefeated in the regular season.

Both teams returning a wealth of starters — this is how you kick of a season.

Head Coach Matt Burgbacher had his game face on leading his Red Devils onto the field. The Golden Eagles soaring to the sideline in front of the hometown crowd.

Both teams came out gambling, Tippecanoe facing a fourth-and-2 on their opening drive — but Bellbrook’s Ashton Ault gets to the running back for a loss on the play and a turnover on down.

The Golden Eagles facing a fourth-and-5 on their opening drive. Head Coach Jeff Jenkins decides to go for it but the pass falls incomplete, the Red Devils get the ball back.

On their ensuing drive the give is to Cayd Everhart, and the senior finds daylight turning on the jets, then shedding one defending after another for 52 yards to the house for a touchdown. Tippecanoe up seven to nothing.

Bellbrook pulling out the tricks early in the season, the half back pass goes deep down field where Seth Borondy hauls it in for a big gainer and a first down. But the Red Devils defense comes up with a big play — Jason Rindler strips the ball carrier. Then he recovers the fumble and Tippecanoe’s offense is back in business.

On the ensuing drive, it’s Liam Poronsky firing a strike to Rindler, for the first down into Bellbrook territory. The drive ends on a field goal attempt, but it’s wide left and Tippecanoe’s lead stayed at seven to nothing.

Later it’s Bellbrook’s Nick Compston putting the “special” into special teams, as the senior blocks the punt to give the Golden Eagles great field position. Moments later it’s Carson labensky airing out to dep to Borondy, who makes a sensational catch.

That leads to a one yard touchdown plunge by Labensky and the game was tied at seven.

Jenkins would watch his team take the lead. Labensky going up top again, a perfect rainbow into the hands of Borondy inside the five.

With time running out in the first half, Labensky rolls left and finds a wide open Tristan Waybrant for the go ahead score — strike up the band, Bellbrook took out a 14 to 7 lead into the locker room at half time.

Third quarter, the Red Devils defense evens the score as Grayson Ring intercepts the pass — taking it to the house for a pick six. That tied it up at 14 but the Golden Eagles score the final 10 points of the ball game on the board.

The Red Devils lose to the Golden Eagles 14-25.