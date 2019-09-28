Operation Football Week 5 Cheerleaders of the Week: West Carrollton Pirates

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Congratulations to the West Carrollton Pirates, our Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week for Week Five.

Say hello to Carmen Blizzard, Skyler Bruce, Katie Combs, Olivia Davis, Brittany Izor, Dynver Lovett, Haley Owens, Kylie Palmisano, Katie Shockey, Lexy Varro and Jenna Warner.

Three cheers for the West Carollton Pirates, our Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week for Week Five!

