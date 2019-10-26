Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week 9: Wayne Warriors

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Congratulations to the Wayne Warriors, our Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week!
Say hello to:
- Kiara Drew
- Bryanna Byrd
- Jenna Woodruff
- Yasmine McKinney
- Lily Claude
- Taylor Burge
- Sarai Combs
- Jose Wills
- Nevaeh Harrigan
- Haleigh Larman
- Briwana Stone
- Jordon Hamptom
Three cheers for the Wayne Warriors!
