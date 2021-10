CAMDEN, Ohio (WDTN) – Congratulations to the Preble Shawnee Arrows, our Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week.

Say hello to:

Belle Blevens

Emma Fields

Rebecca Frieszell

Kylie Gadd

Ciara Gaines

Karmen Huff Lauren Huggins

Rylee Jewell

Addy Rike

Ally Rike

Layla Robers

Emily Templin

Three cheers for the Preble Shawnee Arrows, our Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week.