Cheerleaders of the Week

Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week 6: Franklin Wildcats

By:

Posted: Sep 29, 2018 12:52 AM EDT

Updated: Sep 29, 2018 12:52 AM EDT

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WDTN) -  Congratulations to the Franklin Wildcat cheerleaders, our Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week!

Say hello to:

  • Breighton Tinch
  • Kayla Gillespie
  • Leah Dubray
  • Katie Coffey
  • Riley O'Connor
  • Taylor Hall
  • Maddie Woods
  • Emily Garner
  • Kylie Kerns
  • Peyton Titus
  • Rease Howard
  • Summer Jones

Three cheers for the Franklin Wildcats, our Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week!

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local