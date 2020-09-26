Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week 5: Troy Trojans

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – Congratulations to the Troy Trojans, our Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week.

Say hello to Hannah Bridge, Haylee Bridge, Bailey Brogan, Kaylee King, Hailey Merrell, Hannah Miller, Kaylee Ludy, Gracie Morlan, Jasmine Romick and Savannah Scaggs.

Three Cheers for the Troy Trojans!

