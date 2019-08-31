Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week 1: Jefferson Broncos Cheerleaders

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Congratulations to the Jefferson Broncos Cheerleaders, our Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week.
Say hello to:
- Jewel Allen
- De’airean Maddox
- Nevaeh Woodruff
- Aniyah Thomas
- Dior Paschal
- Mia Allan
