Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week 1: Jefferson Broncos Cheerleaders

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Congratulations to the Jefferson Broncos Cheerleaders, our Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week.

Say hello to:

Jewel Allen

De’airean Maddox

Nevaeh Woodruff

Aniyah Thomas

Dior Paschal

Mia Allan

Three cheers for the Jefferson Broncos Cheerleaders. Our Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.