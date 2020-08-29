Operation Football Cheerleader of the Week 1: Miami East Vikings

CASSTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – Congratulations to the Miami East Vikings, our Operation Football Cheerleaders for the Week.
Say hello to:
- Abbey Lauck
- Gabby Woodard
- Sunnee Hazel
- Abbie Henderson
- Kaylin Joseph
- Jenna LeBlanc
- Gwyn Messaros
- Kylie Haught
- Cora Kinard
- Sophie Mitchell
- Karson Potts
- Dakota Shields
- Lydia Walker
Three cheers for the Miami East Vikings our Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week!
